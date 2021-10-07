$1.03 Earnings Per Share Expected for Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) to announce $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Republic Services’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.97 and the highest is $1.09. Republic Services reported earnings of $1.00 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Republic Services will report full-year earnings of $4.06 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $4.21. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.21 to $4.63. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Republic Services.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 10.64%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on RSG shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Republic Services from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Republic Services from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Republic Services from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.18.

NYSE:RSG traded up $1.82 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $125.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,156,844. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.95. The company has a market capitalization of $39.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.19, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Republic Services has a twelve month low of $86.18 and a twelve month high of $126.25.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This is a positive change from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Republic Services’s payout ratio is currently 51.69%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RSG. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Republic Services in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Republic Services in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in Republic Services by 61.4% in the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 305 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Republic Services in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in Republic Services by 37.0% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 422 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. 57.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

