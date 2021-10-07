$1.31 Billion in Sales Expected for Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) to report sales of $1.31 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Thirty One analysts have made estimates for Workday’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.28 billion to $1.36 billion. Workday posted sales of $1.11 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 18%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Workday will report full year sales of $5.10 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.02 billion to $5.20 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $6.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.91 billion to $6.35 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Workday.

Get Workday alerts:

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The software maker reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Workday had a positive return on equity of 3.49% and a negative net margin of 0.79%. Workday’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have commented on WDAY shares. Wolfe Research upped their price target on Workday from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Workday from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Bank of America increased their target price on Workday from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Workday from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Workday in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $305.19.

In other news, CFO Robynne Sisco sold 5,961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.37, for a total value of $1,361,313.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 2,469 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.37, for a total value of $563,845.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 597,793 shares of company stock worth $155,919,565 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 24.06% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Workday in the 3rd quarter worth $250,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Workday by 67.4% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 447 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in Workday by 244.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,321 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $829,000 after acquiring an additional 2,357 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Workday by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,262 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Workday by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 238,797 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $57,010,000 after acquiring an additional 13,916 shares during the period. 69.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Workday stock traded up $1.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $257.86. 781,078 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,701,275. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.95 billion, a PE ratio of -1,432.48 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Workday has a 12-month low of $201.62 and a 12-month high of $282.77. The business’s 50-day moving average is $253.96 and its 200-day moving average is $244.86.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

See Also: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Workday (WDAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.