$1.65 Earnings Per Share Expected for PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) will announce earnings per share of $1.65 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for PerkinElmer’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.58 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.76. PerkinElmer reported earnings of $2.09 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that PerkinElmer will report full-year earnings of $9.91 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.77 to $10.01. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $6.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.64 to $6.70. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover PerkinElmer.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The medical research company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 24.35% and a return on equity of 37.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 EPS.

PKI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of PerkinElmer from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.86 target price (down previously from $174.00) on shares of PerkinElmer in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $172.11 price objective (up previously from $150.00) on shares of PerkinElmer in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PerkinElmer presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.50.

NYSE:PKI traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $170.94. 16,528 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 860,682. PerkinElmer has a 1-year low of $119.94 and a 1-year high of $192.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $182.97 and a 200 day moving average of $157.05.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.37%.

In other news, insider James M. Mock sold 6,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.87, for a total transaction of $1,124,009.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in PerkinElmer by 64.5% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 204 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in PerkinElmer by 3,675.0% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 151 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in PerkinElmer by 289.1% in the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Lipe & Dalton bought a new stake in PerkinElmer in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in PerkinElmer by 66.7% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 335 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. 92.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PerkinElmer Company Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment comprises of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments.

