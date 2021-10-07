$1.78 Billion in Sales Expected for Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) will report sales of $1.78 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ameren’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.72 billion to $1.83 billion. Ameren posted sales of $1.63 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Ameren will report full-year sales of $6.16 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.05 billion to $6.29 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $6.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.24 billion to $6.66 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Ameren.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 15.38% and a return on equity of 10.11%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 EPS.

AEE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Ameren from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Ameren from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Ameren from $88.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.50.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ameren in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ameren by 7,940.0% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,382 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameren during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ameren during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in shares of Ameren by 37.6% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AEE traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $83.00. 5,309 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,360,710. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $21.34 billion, a PE ratio of 22.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $85.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.21. Ameren has a twelve month low of $69.79 and a twelve month high of $90.77.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.86%.

About Ameren

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

