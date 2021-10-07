$1.94 Billion in Sales Expected for Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) will post $1.94 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Fortune Brands Home & Security’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.92 billion to $1.95 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security reported sales of $1.65 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 17.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Fortune Brands Home & Security will report full-year sales of $7.55 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.52 billion to $7.58 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $7.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.90 billion to $8.06 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Fortune Brands Home & Security.

Get Fortune Brands Home & Security alerts:

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 26.52% and a net margin of 10.30%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FBHS shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital raised Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.07.

NYSE:FBHS traded up $1.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $95.42. The company had a trading volume of 859,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 820,245. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a fifty-two week low of $78.81 and a fifty-two week high of $114.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $96.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market cap of $13.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.63.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio is 24.82%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $843,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 614,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,212,000 after acquiring an additional 127,293 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 541,485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,937,000 after acquiring an additional 10,052 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

About Fortune Brands Home & Security

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc manufactures and supplies home and security products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Outdoors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities, for the kitchen, bath and other parts.

Recommended Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fortune Brands Home & Security (FBHS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.