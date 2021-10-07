10,615 Shares in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Bought by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 10,615 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,221,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Yum! Brands by 16.5% in the first quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 65,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,032,000 after buying an additional 9,193 shares during the last quarter. Kehrs Ridge Capital LLC bought a new stake in Yum! Brands in the second quarter valued at $6,902,000. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its stake in Yum! Brands by 4.1% in the second quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 374,064 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $43,029,000 after buying an additional 14,659 shares during the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Yum! Brands by 3.2% in the first quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 71,662 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,762,000 after buying an additional 2,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its stake in Yum! Brands by 96.6% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 35,773 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,205,000 after buying an additional 17,573 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.31% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,354 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.81, for a total transaction of $158,160.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,599,606.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,469 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.48, for a total value of $197,551.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,992,852.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,089 shares of company stock valued at $4,142,388 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE YUM opened at $123.66 on Thursday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $92.22 and a one year high of $135.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.56 billion, a PE ratio of 28.36, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $129.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.58.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.21. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 21.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is presently 55.25%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on YUM shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Yum! Brands from $124.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Yum! Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.85.

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment comprises of all operations of the KFC concept.

