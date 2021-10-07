1,103 Shares in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Purchased by Jacobi Capital Management LLC

Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 1,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VNQ. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 194,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,835,000 after purchasing an additional 2,605 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $947,000 after acquiring an additional 1,746 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 163,370 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,629,000 after acquiring an additional 6,415 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 8,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $875,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the period. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,315,000 after buying an additional 2,721 shares during the period.

Shares of VNQ opened at $103.51 on Thursday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $75.46 and a fifty-two week high of $111.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $106.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.01.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

