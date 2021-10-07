12,466 Shares in DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG) Bought by Knott David M

Knott David M acquired a new position in DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 12,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in DigitalBridge Group during the 2nd quarter worth $1,578,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in DigitalBridge Group during the 2nd quarter worth $54,538,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in DigitalBridge Group during the 2nd quarter worth $162,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in DigitalBridge Group during the 2nd quarter worth $2,181,000. Finally, American Assets Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new position in DigitalBridge Group during the 2nd quarter worth $44,727,000. 84.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DBRG traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $6.49. 251,027 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,550,221. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.67. The firm has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of -4.07 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. DigitalBridge Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.92 and a 1-year high of $8.69.

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). DigitalBridge Group had a negative net margin of 56.14% and a negative return on equity of 4.68%. Sell-side analysts predict that DigitalBridge Group, Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DBRG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DigitalBridge Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Raymond James raised shares of DigitalBridge Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $8.50 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday.

In other DigitalBridge Group news, major shareholder Landmark Dividend Llc bought 152,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.47 per share, with a total value of $2,510,028.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 9.59% of the company’s stock.

About DigitalBridge Group

DigitalBridge Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition and management of properties. It operates through the following segments: Digital Investment Management, Digital Operating, Digital Other, Wellness Infrastructure, and Other. The Digital Investment Management segment is composed of balance sheet equity interests in digital infrastructure and real estate; and digital infrastructure and real estate investment management business.

