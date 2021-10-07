13,039 Shares in ZK International Group Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ZKIN) Purchased by IPG Investment Advisors LLC

IPG Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ZK International Group Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ZKIN) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 13,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of ZK International Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ZKIN. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in ZK International Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,114,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in ZK International Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $503,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in ZK International Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $229,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in ZK International Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $138,000. Finally, Platform Technology Partners bought a new position in shares of ZK International Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.19% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ZKIN opened at $2.79 on Thursday. ZK International Group Co., Ltd. has a twelve month low of $1.31 and a twelve month high of $14.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.30 and a 200-day moving average of $4.72.

ZK International Group Co, Ltd. operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the manufacturing, research, development and sale of stainless steel pipes and carbon steel pipe products. Its products include steel band, copper strip, welded stainless steel pipes and fittings, pipe fittings, valve, light industry machinery and equipment, and other stainless steel products.

