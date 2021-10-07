$145.40 Million in Sales Expected for 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) will post sales of $145.40 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for 3D Systems’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $142.80 million and the highest is $152.00 million. 3D Systems reported sales of $135.15 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that 3D Systems will report full year sales of $588.35 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $580.84 million to $595.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $571.95 million, with estimates ranging from $530.00 million to $629.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow 3D Systems.

Get 3D Systems alerts:

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The 3D printing company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $162.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.28 million. 3D Systems had a negative return on equity of 0.33% and a negative net margin of 9.27%. 3D Systems’s revenue was up 45.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised 3D Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Craig Hallum lowered 3D Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on 3D Systems from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, 3D Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.86.

NYSE:DDD traded up $1.31 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $27.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,494,167. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.99. 3D Systems has a twelve month low of $5.45 and a twelve month high of $56.50. The company has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.61, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.16.

In other 3D Systems news, CEO Jeffrey A. Graves bought 4,260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.37 per share, for a total transaction of $125,116.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of 3D Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.80, for a total value of $103,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,000 shares of company stock worth $337,240. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 38.0% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,290 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 0.5% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 93,190 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $3,725,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 184.6% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 720 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 26.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,420 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in shares of 3D Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.51% of the company’s stock.

3D Systems Company Profile

3D Systems Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of comprehensive three-dimensional printing solutions. It offers a comprehensive range of 3D printers, materials, software, haptic design tools, 3D scanners, and virtual surgical simulators. The company was founded by Charles W. Hull in 1986 and is headquartered in Rock Hill, SC.

Featured Article: Why do earnings reports matter?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on 3D Systems (DDD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for 3D Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3D Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.