1,686 Shares in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Purchased by Pinnacle Holdings LLC

Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 3,686.0% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 88,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,855,000 after buying an additional 86,105 shares during the period. Community Trust & Investment Co. acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $364,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,065,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,382,594,000 after buying an additional 987,960 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 152,890,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,289,820,000 after buying an additional 635,593 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 386,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,446,000 after buying an additional 4,169 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MO shares. Redburn Partners started coverage on Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.75.

NYSE MO traded up $0.31 during trading on Thursday, hitting $46.76. The stock had a trading volume of 104,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,220,517. The company has a market capitalization of $86.23 billion, a PE ratio of 19.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.72. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.83 and a 12 month high of $52.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.36 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 268.09% and a net margin of 17.22%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This is a boost from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.70%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is presently 82.57%.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

