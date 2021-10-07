$186.04 Million in Sales Expected for Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) This Quarter

Analysts expect Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) to announce $186.04 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Stamps.com’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $188.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $183.48 million. Stamps.com posted sales of $193.92 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 4.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Stamps.com will report full-year sales of $771.04 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $766.87 million to $775.20 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $834.99 million, with estimates ranging from $821.30 million to $848.68 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Stamps.com.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $191.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.78 million. Stamps.com had a return on equity of 21.00% and a net margin of 15.25%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on STMP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stamps.com from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Maxim Group lowered Stamps.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Northland Securities lowered Stamps.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered Stamps.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $340.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th.

In other news, insider Amine Khechfe sold 94 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.70, for a total transaction of $30,333.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kenneth Thomas Mcbride sold 92,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.61, for a total value of $29,948,163.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 182,867 shares of company stock valued at $59,357,671 over the last quarter. 6.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC bought a new stake in Stamps.com in the 1st quarter valued at $81,196,000. Simcoe Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Stamps.com by 121.6% in the 1st quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC now owns 598,375 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $119,381,000 after acquiring an additional 328,305 shares during the period. Harspring Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Stamps.com by 404.6% in the 1st quarter. Harspring Capital Management LLC now owns 268,286 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,526,000 after acquiring an additional 215,114 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Stamps.com by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 558,033 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $111,333,000 after acquiring an additional 180,853 shares during the period. Finally, Toronado Partners LLC bought a new stake in Stamps.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,817,000. Institutional investors own 83.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Stamps.com stock remained flat at $$329.61 during trading on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of 55.03 and a beta of 0.45. Stamps.com has a 1 year low of $159.22 and a 1 year high of $329.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $328.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $255.24.

Stamps.com, Inc engages in the provision of Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions. It operates through the following segments: Stamps.com and MetaPack. The Stamps.com segment offers postage online and shipping software solutions offered to consumers, small businesses, e-commerce shippers, enterprise mailers, and high volume shippers.

