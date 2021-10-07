$19.81 Billion in Sales Expected for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report $19.81 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for The Procter & Gamble’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $19.67 billion to $20.23 billion. The Procter & Gamble posted sales of $19.32 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, October 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble will report full-year sales of $78.98 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $78.37 billion to $79.35 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $82.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $80.80 billion to $82.89 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover The Procter & Gamble.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The company had revenue of $18.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PG shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Sunday, September 12th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.79.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, CAO Michael G. Homan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total transaction of $1,440,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Carolyn M. Tastad sold 7,772 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.77, for a total value of $1,101,836.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 748,024 shares of company stock worth $106,760,698. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 41,492,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,584,128,000 after acquiring an additional 857,975 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,500,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,655,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632,893 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,132,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,391,188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746,707 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,715,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,399,267,000 after purchasing an additional 4,108,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,261,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,059,266,000 after purchasing an additional 235,132 shares in the last quarter. 62.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PG traded up $1.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $142.32. The stock had a trading volume of 5,331,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,864,258. The Procter & Gamble has a 52 week low of $121.54 and a 52 week high of $147.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $345.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.30.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd were given a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This is an increase from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 61.48%.

About The Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

