1,985 Shares in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) Acquired by Crabel Capital Management LLC

Crabel Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOND. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $18,921,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 28,828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,199,000 after acquiring an additional 3,695 shares during the last quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 11,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. 3D L Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. 3D L Capital Management LLC now owns 193,751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,208,000 after acquiring an additional 3,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviance Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 45,462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,044,000 after acquiring an additional 6,094 shares during the last quarter.

BOND opened at $110.25 on Thursday. Pimco Total Return ETF has a fifty-two week low of $109.01 and a fifty-two week high of $113.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $111.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.82.

