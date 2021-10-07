$2.01 Billion in Sales Expected for Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) to report sales of $2.01 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Ally Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.18 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.91 billion. Ally Financial reported sales of $1.68 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, October 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ally Financial will report full year sales of $8.02 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.86 billion to $8.40 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $8.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.63 billion to $8.95 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Ally Financial.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.88. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 37.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ALLY shares. Stephens downgraded Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Ally Financial from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Citigroup raised their price objective on Ally Financial from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ally Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Ally Financial from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.67.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Jonathan Brown sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.92, for a total transaction of $793,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 650,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,446,104.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Scott A. Stengel sold 12,500 shares of Ally Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.49, for a total transaction of $656,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 96,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,066,177.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,125 shares of company stock valued at $1,797,333 over the last three months. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 7,311.9% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 776,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,128,000 after acquiring an additional 766,509 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 270.4% in the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 21,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 16,007 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,875,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,693,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,773,000 after purchasing an additional 18,819 shares during the period. Finally, Gillson Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $3,166,000. 92.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALLY stock traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $52.96. 193,819 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,699,780. Ally Financial has a one year low of $25.86 and a one year high of $56.61. The company has a market cap of $19.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.17.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This is an increase from Ally Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is currently 33.00%.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

