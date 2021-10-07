$2.12 Billion in Sales Expected for Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) will announce $2.12 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Willis Towers Watson Public’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.18 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.10 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public posted sales of $2.01 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public will report full-year sales of $9.94 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.90 billion to $10.02 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $10.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.74 billion to $10.70 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Willis Towers Watson Public.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.70. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 14.94% and a net margin of 15.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WLTW. reduced their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Wolfe Research began coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $261.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Willis Towers Watson Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $243.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $148.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Willis Towers Watson Public has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $243.21.

Shares of WLTW stock traded up $1.87 on Monday, reaching $243.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,393,731. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $224.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $235.31. Willis Towers Watson Public has a 12-month low of $179.31 and a 12-month high of $271.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $31.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 0.80.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This is an increase from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.35%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WLTW. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 80.1% during the third quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 61,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,345,000 after purchasing an additional 27,448 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 4.6% in the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 3,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 8.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 369,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,959,000 after purchasing an additional 29,952 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 2.7% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 325,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,774,000 after purchasing an additional 8,608 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 12.0% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 181,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,766,000 after acquiring an additional 19,485 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.66% of the company’s stock.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits (HCB); Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB); Investment, Risk and Reinsurance (IRR); and Benefits Delivery and Administration (BDA). The HCB segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, the human resources organizations, and the management teams.

Earnings History and Estimates for Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW)

