$2.12 Billion in Sales Expected for Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) will announce $2.12 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Willis Towers Watson Public’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.18 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.10 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public posted sales of $2.01 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public will report full-year sales of $9.94 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.90 billion to $10.02 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $10.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.74 billion to $10.70 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Willis Towers Watson Public.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.70. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 14.94% and a net margin of 15.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WLTW. reduced their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Wolfe Research began coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $261.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Willis Towers Watson Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $243.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $148.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Willis Towers Watson Public has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $243.21.

Shares of WLTW stock traded up $1.87 on Monday, reaching $243.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,393,731. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $224.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $235.31. Willis Towers Watson Public has a 12-month low of $179.31 and a 12-month high of $271.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $31.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 0.80.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This is an increase from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.35%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WLTW. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 80.1% during the third quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 61,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,345,000 after purchasing an additional 27,448 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 4.6% in the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 3,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 8.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 369,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,959,000 after purchasing an additional 29,952 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 2.7% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 325,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,774,000 after purchasing an additional 8,608 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 12.0% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 181,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,766,000 after acquiring an additional 19,485 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.66% of the company’s stock.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits (HCB); Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB); Investment, Risk and Reinsurance (IRR); and Benefits Delivery and Administration (BDA). The HCB segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, the human resources organizations, and the management teams.

