23,014 Shares in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Purchased by Kempen Capital Management N.V.

Kempen Capital Management N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 23,014 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,616,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in EBAY. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of eBay by 55.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 33,779,908 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $2,371,687,000 after purchasing an additional 12,078,389 shares during the period. Lyrical Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of eBay during the 1st quarter valued at about $334,296,000. Maj Invest Holding A S bought a new stake in shares of eBay during the second quarter worth $358,783,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of eBay by 25.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 22,869,948 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,400,707,000 after purchasing an additional 4,699,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of eBay by 6.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,638,905 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $3,485,147,000 after buying an additional 2,928,852 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.78% of the company’s stock.

In other eBay news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 1,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total transaction of $104,396.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 2,862 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total transaction of $222,348.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,998 shares of company stock valued at $5,892,419 in the last ninety days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

eBay stock opened at $72.70 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.90. eBay Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.36 and a twelve month high of $77.83. The company has a market capitalization of $47.26 billion, a PE ratio of 3.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The e-commerce company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 38.34% and a net margin of 115.40%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

eBay declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 11th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the e-commerce company to reacquire up to 6.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.57%.

EBAY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on eBay in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of eBay from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of eBay from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of eBay in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on eBay from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.05.

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

