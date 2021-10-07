$235.02 Million in Sales Expected for BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) will report $235.02 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for BankUnited’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $238.34 million and the lowest is $230.00 million. BankUnited posted sales of $223.77 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, October 21st.

On average, analysts expect that BankUnited will report full year sales of $933.32 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $916.70 million to $943.49 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $988.58 million, with estimates ranging from $941.80 million to $1.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover BankUnited.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $231.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.90 million. BankUnited had a net margin of 31.49% and a return on equity of 11.77%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of BankUnited by 13.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,403,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $230,659,000 after buying an additional 655,876 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of BankUnited by 271.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 834,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,684,000 after acquiring an additional 610,241 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of BankUnited by 1,430.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 574,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,516,000 after acquiring an additional 536,745 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BankUnited during the second quarter worth $22,740,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in BankUnited by 38.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,745,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,735,000 after purchasing an additional 487,723 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

BKU stock opened at $42.99 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. BankUnited has a 1 year low of $23.13 and a 1 year high of $50.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.35. The firm has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 1.44.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 14th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 13th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. BankUnited’s payout ratio is currently 44.66%.

About BankUnited

BankUnited, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary, BankUnited, N.A.. Its services include corporate banking services, commercial real estate, treasury management, business checking accounts, business online banking solutions, and home mortgages.

