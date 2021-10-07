$282.57 Million in Sales Expected for America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) This Quarter

Brokerages expect America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) to announce sales of $282.57 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for America’s Car-Mart’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $268.14 million and the highest estimate coming in at $297.00 million. America’s Car-Mart posted sales of $223.36 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 26.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that America’s Car-Mart will report full-year sales of $1.13 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.17 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.13 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow America’s Car-Mart.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $280.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.61 million. America’s Car-Mart had a return on equity of 28.54% and a net margin of 10.84%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CRMT shares. Bank of America upped their target price on America’s Car-Mart from $151.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised America’s Car-Mart from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet lowered America’s Car-Mart from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRMT opened at $117.71 on Thursday. America’s Car-Mart has a twelve month low of $82.72 and a twelve month high of $177.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $133.32 and its 200-day moving average is $143.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $769.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.52, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.40.

In other America’s Car-Mart news, Director Joshua G. Welch acquired 2,539 shares of America’s Car-Mart stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $124.75 per share, for a total transaction of $316,740.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,043,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,927,000 after acquiring an additional 18,339 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 243,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,481,000 after acquiring an additional 15,295 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 240,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,066,000 after acquiring an additional 32,416 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 144,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,999,000 after acquiring an additional 1,695 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 105,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,979,000 after acquiring an additional 3,111 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.68% of the company’s stock.

America’s Car-Mart Company Profile

America’s Car-Mart, Inc engages in the sale of older model used vehicles and the provision of financing for its customers in the United States. It operates dealerships in the South-Central United States. The company was founded by Bill Fleeman in 1981 and is headquartered in Rogers, AR.

