2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $230.58 Million

Equities research analysts expect 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) to post sales of $230.58 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for 2U’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $222.70 million and the highest is $235.00 million. 2U reported sales of $201.07 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that 2U will report full year sales of $943.66 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $939.90 million to $946.50 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.11 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover 2U.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The software maker reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.07. 2U had a negative return on equity of 13.52% and a negative net margin of 17.79%. The business had revenue of $237.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.32 million.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of 2U in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on 2U from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Macquarie raised 2U from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded 2U from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.86.

In other 2U news, COO Mark Chernis sold 6,888 shares of 2U stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.71, for a total transaction of $314,850.48. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 289,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,254,757.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew J. Norden sold 27,250 shares of 2U stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.98, for a total value of $1,007,705.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,292 shares in the company, valued at $2,710,338.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TWOU. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of 2U in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,761,000. Amundi bought a new position in shares of 2U in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,947,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of 2U by 91.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 993,230 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,389,000 after acquiring an additional 475,339 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of 2U by 5,841.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 387,038 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,128,000 after acquiring an additional 380,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of 2U by 39.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,258,643 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,447,000 after acquiring an additional 354,647 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ TWOU traded up $0.40 during trading on Monday, hitting $33.93. 11,526 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,230,526. 2U has a 12 month low of $28.45 and a 12 month high of $59.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.24 and a beta of 0.94.

2U Company Profile

2U, Inc engages in the provision of education technology for nonprofit colleges and universities. It operates through the following segments: Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

