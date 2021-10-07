30,000 Shares in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Bought by Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp

Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 30,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,548,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Celanese by 33.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,476 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Celanese in the 1st quarter valued at $266,000. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celanese during the 1st quarter valued at $1,136,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Celanese by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 5,104 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $765,000 after buying an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CE traded up $1.33 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $160.17. 2,755 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 772,975. The stock has a market cap of $17.80 billion, a PE ratio of 7.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.96. Celanese Co. has a 12 month low of $109.14 and a 12 month high of $171.00.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $5.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.49 by $0.53. Celanese had a net margin of 36.01% and a return on equity of 38.64%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 84.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Celanese Co. will post 16.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Celanese’s payout ratio is 35.60%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CE. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Celanese from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Alembic Global Advisors reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Celanese in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Vertical Research raised Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $184.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $168.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.25.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities .The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

