$33.28 Billion in Sales Expected for Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) will post sales of $33.28 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Walgreens Boots Alliance’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $33.76 billion and the lowest is $32.91 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance reported sales of $34.75 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance will report full-year sales of $132.14 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $130.34 billion to $136.87 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $135.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $133.36 billion to $137.29 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Walgreens Boots Alliance.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on WBA shares. Barclays reduced their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. TheStreet raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday. Truist Securities decreased their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Wolfe Research reissued a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walgreens Boots Alliance has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.88.

NASDAQ WBA traded up $0.94 on Thursday, reaching $47.85. The stock had a trading volume of 4,310,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,738,620. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.97. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 1-year low of $33.36 and a 1-year high of $57.05. The company has a market cap of $41.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.49.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $0.477 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This is a positive change from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.30%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.5% in the third quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 97,297 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $4,578,000 after buying an additional 1,477 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 26.6% in the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 8,541 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares during the last quarter. Kwmg LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 8.0% in the third quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 129,685 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $6,102,000 after purchasing an additional 9,622 shares during the last quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc raised its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 16.7% in the third quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 23,043 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 3,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 15.0% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 15,661 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045 shares during the last quarter. 55.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

