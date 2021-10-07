$35.27 Million in Sales Expected for Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNOG) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNOG) to announce $35.27 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Golden Nugget Online Gaming’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $34.43 million and the highest is $36.10 million. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Golden Nugget Online Gaming will report full-year sales of $138.31 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $132.93 million to $143.70 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $228.87 million, with estimates ranging from $223.93 million to $233.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Golden Nugget Online Gaming.

Get Golden Nugget Online Gaming alerts:

Golden Nugget Online Gaming (NASDAQ:GNOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $31.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.98 million.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley downgraded Golden Nugget Online Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Benchmark downgraded Golden Nugget Online Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:GNOG traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $18.30. 21,324 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,781,532. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.15. Golden Nugget Online Gaming has a 52 week low of $10.10 and a 52 week high of $27.18.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $142,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming by 141.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 167,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,140,000 after acquiring an additional 98,273 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 27,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 9,395 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $143,000. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.25% of the company’s stock.

Golden Nugget Online Gaming Company Profile

Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc operates as an online gaming and digital sports entertainment company. It offers patrons to play their favorite casino games and bet on live-action sports events in New Jersey and Michigan. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Further Reading: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Golden Nugget Online Gaming (GNOG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Nugget Online Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Nugget Online Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.