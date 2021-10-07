35,762 Shares in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) Bought by DRH Investments Inc.

DRH Investments Inc. bought a new position in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 35,762 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,947,000. Nuance Communications accounts for approximately 1.4% of DRH Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Nuance Communications by 1.4% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 16,571 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $902,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Nuance Communications by 0.5% in the second quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 62,760 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,417,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of Nuance Communications by 6.7% in the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,506 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Nuance Communications by 3.1% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,605 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Nuance Communications by 2.4% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 19,660 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $858,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Nuance Communications alerts:

In related news, EVP Robert Weideman sold 215,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total transaction of $11,884,040.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NUAN traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $55.23. 33,056 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,348,228. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $55.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.22. The company has a market capitalization of $17.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -423.15 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Nuance Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.05 and a 12 month high of $55.35.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). Nuance Communications had a positive return on equity of 9.04% and a negative net margin of 2.82%. The business had revenue of $336.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $334.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Nuance Communications, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nuance Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

About Nuance Communications

Nuance Communications, Inc is the pioneer in conversational AI innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The firm delivers solutions that understand, analyze and respond to people, amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare, Enterprise, and Other.

See Also: Call Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Nuance Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuance Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.