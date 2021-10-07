36Kr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KRKR) Short Interest Up 37.1% in September

36Kr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KRKR) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,300 shares, a growth of 37.1% from the August 31st total of 17,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 107,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of 36Kr in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ KRKR opened at $1.53 on Thursday. 36Kr has a 12-month low of $1.51 and a 12-month high of $8.50. The stock has a market cap of $59.24 million, a PE ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.78 and a 200 day moving average of $2.35.

36Kr (NASDAQ:KRKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.02. 36Kr had a negative net margin of 50.40% and a negative return on equity of 47.50%. The company had revenue of $11.16 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in 36Kr during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 36Kr in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of 36Kr in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 36Kr in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $171,000. 0.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About 36Kr

36Kr Holdings Inc offers content and business services to new economy participants in the People's Republic of China. It creates and distributes various content, including insightful reports on companies and timely market updates, as well as editorials and commentaries in various industries, such as technology, consumer and retail, and healthcare.

