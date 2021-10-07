$4.46 Billion in Sales Expected for DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) will announce $4.46 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for DISH Network’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.38 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.54 billion. DISH Network reported sales of $4.53 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 1.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Friday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that DISH Network will report full year sales of $17.88 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $17.76 billion to $17.99 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $17.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.89 billion to $19.93 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover DISH Network.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. DISH Network had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 14.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DISH. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on DISH Network from $34.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on DISH Network from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded DISH Network from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. HSBC raised DISH Network from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised DISH Network from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DISH Network presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.88.

DISH Network stock traded up $0.63 during trading on Thursday, hitting $45.32. 1,704,593 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,246,786. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.38 and its 200 day moving average is $42.06. DISH Network has a 52 week low of $24.51 and a 52 week high of $47.05. The company has a market capitalization of $23.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.92, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in DISH Network during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in DISH Network during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in DISH Network during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in DISH Network during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in DISH Network by 73.3% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. 47.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DISH Network Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of pay-tv services. It operates through Pay-TV and Wireless segments. The Pay-TV segment operates under the DISH brand and Sling brand. The Wireless segment refers to the wireless spectrum licenses and related assets. The company was founded by Charles W.

