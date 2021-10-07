467,861 Shares in CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Bought by Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 467,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,272,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of CarGurus in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of CarGurus during the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CarGurus by 142.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in CarGurus by 16.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new position in CarGurus during the second quarter valued at about $206,000. 78.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CARG opened at $32.06 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.47, a P/E/G ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.83. CarGurus, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.24 and a 12-month high of $36.54.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $217.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.00 million. CarGurus had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 15.72%. On average, equities research analysts expect that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Andrea Lee Eldridge sold 3,208 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total value of $98,293.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,449,455.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.76, for a total value of $360,485.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 754,426 shares in the company, valued at $19,434,013.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 539,289 shares of company stock worth $16,123,538 in the last three months. Insiders own 21.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on CARG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CarGurus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of CarGurus in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of CarGurus from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet raised CarGurus from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised CarGurus from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.50.

Cargurus, Inc engages in the provision of online auto shopping. The firm offers proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics to analyze new and used car listings. It operates through the following segments: United States and International. The United States segment derives revenues from marketplace subscriptions, advertising services and other revenues from customers within the United States.

