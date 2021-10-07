46,808 Shares in Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) Acquired by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 46,808 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $726,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Heron Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in Heron Therapeutics by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Heron Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Heron Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Heron Therapeutics by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter.

Get Heron Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of HRTX opened at $10.37 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.00. Heron Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.98 and a 52-week high of $22.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.12 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 3.94, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.06). Heron Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 281.99% and a negative return on equity of 107.65%. The business had revenue of $22.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.44 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Heron Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on HRTX. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Heron Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

Heron Therapeutics Company Profile

Heron Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of pharmaceutical products for patients suffering from cancer. Its products portfolio include SUSTOL, Cinvanti, HTX-011 and HTX-034. The company was founded in February 1983 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Further Reading: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Heron Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heron Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.