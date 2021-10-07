$5.76 Billion in Sales Expected for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) will report $5.76 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for U.S. Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.71 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $5.84 billion. U.S. Bancorp posted sales of $5.94 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 14th.

On average, analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will report full-year sales of $22.73 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $22.63 billion to $22.91 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $23.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $23.22 billion to $23.73 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover U.S. Bancorp.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.14. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 29.83% and a return on equity of 15.18%. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year.

USB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.77.

Shares of USB stock traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $62.31. 84,882 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,564,890. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $36.57 and a 12 month high of $62.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $57.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.38 billion, a PE ratio of 13.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.14.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. This is a boost from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 60.13%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hi Line Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Hi Line Capital Management LLC now owns 138,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,703,000 after purchasing an additional 20,115 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 133,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,405,000 after buying an additional 15,784 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1,267.1% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 23,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after buying an additional 21,947 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 125,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,952,000 after buying an additional 6,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 553,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,544,000 after buying an additional 114,743 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

Further Reading: How is inflation measured?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on U.S. Bancorp (USB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.