$545.48 Million in Sales Expected for Stepan (NYSE:SCL) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Stepan (NYSE:SCL) to post $545.48 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Stepan’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $571.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $529.00 million. Stepan posted sales of $464.48 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stepan will report full year sales of $2.19 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.13 billion to $2.25 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.22 billion to $2.34 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Stepan.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.84 by ($0.03). Stepan had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 7.04%. The business had revenue of $595.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $545.43 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stepan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th.

NYSE SCL traded up $1.65 during trading on Friday, reaching $118.54. 62,359 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,845. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.76 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $115.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Stepan has a fifty-two week low of $109.08 and a fifty-two week high of $139.30.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. Stepan’s payout ratio is currently 21.48%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Stepan in the first quarter worth $36,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Stepan in the second quarter worth $34,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Stepan by 189.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stepan by 122.8% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 528 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Stepan by 2,735.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. 75.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stepan Company Profile

Stepan Co engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty and intermediate chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers a range of surfactant chemicals such as anionic, cationic, nonionic, and amphoteric surfactants.

