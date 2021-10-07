55I LLC Has $1.18 Million Holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

55I LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,478 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the quarter. 55I LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $1,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 1,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 15,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,147,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VPU opened at $143.08 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $147.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.22. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 52-week low of $128.07 and a 52-week high of $152.65.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

