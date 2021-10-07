$6.34 Earnings Per Share Expected for Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) to post earnings of $6.34 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Avis Budget Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $6.04 and the highest estimate coming in at $7.03. Avis Budget Group reported earnings of $1.13 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 461.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Avis Budget Group will report full year earnings of $13.48 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.43 to $14.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $7.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.86 to $9.04. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Avis Budget Group.

Get Avis Budget Group alerts:

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $5.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $4.69. Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 385.05% and a net margin of 2.76%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion.

CAR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Avis Budget Group from $83.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised Avis Budget Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Avis Budget Group from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Avis Budget Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $75.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Avis Budget Group from $75.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.67.

CAR traded down $3.17 on Thursday, reaching $125.41. The company had a trading volume of 41,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,552,080. The company has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.62, a PEG ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $95.86 and a 200-day moving average of $85.63. Avis Budget Group has a one year low of $28.20 and a one year high of $129.66.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 1.6% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 99,215 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,728,000 after buying an additional 1,558 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $10,586,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Avis Budget Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $237,000. Jefferies Group LLC grew its position in Avis Budget Group by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 65,614 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,111,000 after purchasing an additional 11,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Avis Budget Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,000.

About Avis Budget Group

Avis Budget Group, Inc engages in the provision of vehicle sharing and rental services. It operates through the Americas and International segments. The Americas segment licenses the company’s brands to third parties for vehicle rentals and ancillary products and services in North America, South America, Central America, and the Caribbean.

Further Reading: What is the quiet period?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Avis Budget Group (CAR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Avis Budget Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avis Budget Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.