6,160 Shares in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) Bought by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 6,160 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,096,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in MKS Instruments during the first quarter worth $50,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments in the first quarter valued at $107,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments in the first quarter valued at $207,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments in the first quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments in the second quarter valued at $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

MKS Instruments stock opened at $142.78 on Thursday. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.00 and a 52 week high of $199.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.61. The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.66 and a beta of 1.53.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.09. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 22.64% and a net margin of 17.67%. The firm had revenue of $749.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $744.84 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 27th. MKS Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 11.84%.

MKSI has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on MKS Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on MKS Instruments from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on MKS Instruments from $235.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup started coverage on MKS Instruments in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered MKS Instruments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $186.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $217.20.

About MKS Instruments

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems and process control solutions to measure, control, power, monitor, and analyze parameters of manufacturing processes to improve process performance and productivity for its customers. It operates through the following segments: Vacuum & Analysis, Light & Motion and Equipment & Solutions.

