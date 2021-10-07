$75.05 Million in Sales Expected for Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) will post $75.05 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Celsius’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $80.15 million and the lowest is $68.21 million. Celsius posted sales of $36.84 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 103.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Celsius will report full-year sales of $263.69 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $250.82 million to $271.35 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $431.12 million, with estimates ranging from $350.56 million to $479.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Celsius.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $65.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.67 million. Celsius had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 5.84%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CELH. B. Riley upped their price objective on Celsius from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Celsius in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Celsius from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Celsius from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price target on Celsius from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.14.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Celsius during the first quarter valued at $33,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Celsius during the second quarter valued at $50,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Celsius during the first quarter valued at $51,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Celsius by 100.4% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Celsius by 500.0% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.76% of the company’s stock.

CELH traded up $3.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $97.62. 1,015,763 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,238,424. The stock has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 697.29 and a beta of 2.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $82.69 and a 200 day moving average of $68.71. Celsius has a 52 week low of $19.51 and a 52 week high of $101.50.

Celsius Company Profile

Celsius Holdings, Inc engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of calorie-burning beverages. It offers flavors including grapefruit, cucumber lime, orange pomegranate, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream. The company was founded in April 2004 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

