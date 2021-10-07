908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS) Shares Gap Down on Insider Selling

908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $34.98, but opened at $33.00. 908 Devices shares last traded at $33.23, with a volume of 200 shares traded.

Specifically, VP Trent A. Basarsky sold 2,003 shares of 908 Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.96, for a total value of $70,024.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Trent A. Basarsky sold 21,000 shares of 908 Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $677,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 47,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,515,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 84,081 shares of company stock worth $2,809,501. Company insiders own 51.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on MASS. Zacks Investment Research lowered 908 Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of 908 Devices in a research note on Sunday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 13.35, a current ratio of 14.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.85. The company has a market capitalization of $886.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.86.

908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $8.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.15 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that 908 Devices Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MASS. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in 908 Devices by 198.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,457,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,220,000 after buying an additional 1,633,500 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in 908 Devices by 128.8% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,454,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,106,000 after buying an additional 1,381,491 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in 908 Devices by 24.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 415,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,084,000 after buying an additional 81,355 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP grew its holdings in 908 Devices by 15.6% during the second quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 357,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,867,000 after buying an additional 48,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in 908 Devices by 288.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 349,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,540,000 after buying an additional 259,441 shares in the last quarter. 42.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

908 Devices Company Profile (NASDAQ:MASS)

908 Devices Inc develops and sells measurement devices for chemical and biochemical analysis in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers handheld and desktop mass spectrometry (Mass Spec) devices for the point-of-need applications in life sciences research, bioprocessing, industrial biotech, forensics, and adjacent markets.

