Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) in a research note released on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $5.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Abeona Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Abeona Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $3.65.

Shares of NASDAQ ABEO opened at $0.96 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $96.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.47. Abeona Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.84 and a 1 year high of $3.79.

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16). Equities analysts anticipate that Abeona Therapeutics will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael Amoroso sold 45,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.09, for a total value of $49,495.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 15.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Abeona Therapeutics by 242.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,815,198 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,833,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285,445 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its position in Abeona Therapeutics by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 122,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 24,000 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Abeona Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,137,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Abeona Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in Abeona Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.51% of the company’s stock.

About Abeona Therapeutics

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

