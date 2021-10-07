ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) Director Sells $119,029.32 in Stock

ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) Director Linda Chavez sold 2,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.01, for a total transaction of $119,029.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

ABM stock opened at $46.00 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.92 and a 200 day moving average of $48.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. ABM Industries Incorporated has a 52 week low of $33.51 and a 52 week high of $55.48.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. ABM Industries had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 14.84%. ABM Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 6th. ABM Industries’s payout ratio is 31.28%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in ABM Industries by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 7,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ABM Industries by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 9,839 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in ABM Industries by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 5,602 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in ABM Industries by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 22,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in ABM Industries by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 72,755 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,711,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ABM shares. FIX upgraded shares of ABM Industries to an “add” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of ABM Industries in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ABM Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.67.

About ABM Industries

ABM Industries, Inc engages in the provision of facility services for commercial, industrial, and institutional buildings. It operates through the following segments: Business & Industry, Aviation, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, and Technical Solutions. The Business & Industry segment encompasses janitorial, facilities engineering, and parking services for commercial real estate properties and sports and entertainment venues.

