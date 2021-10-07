Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI) Shares Gap Up to $10.88

Shares of Absci Corp (NASDAQ:ABSI) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.88, but opened at $11.31. Absci shares last traded at $11.16, with a volume of 310 shares.

ABSI has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Absci in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on Absci in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Absci in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Absci in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Absci in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Absci currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.42.

Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 6th. The company reported ($2.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($2.22). The firm had revenue of $0.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Absci Corp will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Absci news, General Counsel Sarah Korman acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $160,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karen K. Mcginnis acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $240,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 26,600 shares of company stock valued at $425,600.

About Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI)

Absci Corporation is the AI-powered synthetic biology company unlocking the potential of proteins as the next generation of therapeutics. The company’s Creation(TM) Platform involved in discovery of novel biotherapeutic drug candidates and generation of the cell lines to manufacture them in a single efficient process.

