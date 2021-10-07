Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) Shares Sold by RK Capital Management LLC

RK Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 332,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,300 shares during the period. Academy Sports and Outdoors makes up about 2.6% of RK Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. RK Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.36% of Academy Sports and Outdoors worth $13,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 57.1% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the second quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 163.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

In other Academy Sports and Outdoors news, insider Heather A. Davis sold 4,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.03, for a total value of $201,552.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 10,100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.30, for a total transaction of $386,830,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,757,515 shares of company stock valued at $1,198,821,119 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ASO traded up $1.37 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $42.27. The company had a trading volume of 58,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,273,313. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.80 and a fifty-two week high of $47.65. The company has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.63 and its 200 day moving average is $36.87.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.92. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 48.08% and a net margin of 8.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

ASO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Stephens boosted their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.44.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.

