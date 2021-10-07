Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $113.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Raymond James lowered shares of Acceleron Pharma from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Acceleron Pharma from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $188.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Cowen downgraded shares of Acceleron Pharma from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and boosted their target price for the company from $173.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Acceleron Pharma from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the company from $168.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $171.86.

Shares of XLRN opened at $175.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.25 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $138.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.27. Acceleron Pharma has a 12-month low of $99.98 and a 12-month high of $189.99.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $27.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.13 million. Acceleron Pharma had a negative net margin of 221.15% and a negative return on equity of 26.79%. Research analysts predict that Acceleron Pharma will post -3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Sujay Kango sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.03, for a total value of $750,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Adam M. Veness sold 6,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.05, for a total transaction of $997,832.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,286 shares of company stock valued at $5,770,648 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 2.8% during the first quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 4,810 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 7.7% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,235 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 6.0% during the first quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 2,969 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 7.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,920 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Acceleron Pharma by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 27,064 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,670,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.94% of the company’s stock.

Acceleron Pharma Company Profile

Acceleron Pharma, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. Its product candidates include Luspatercept, designed to patients with chronic anemia associated within a wide range of blood diseases; ACE-083, designed for the treatment of focal muscle disorders; and Sotatercept, designed to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension.

