Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Sold by Sit Investment Associates Inc.

Sit Investment Associates Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,794 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,921 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $26,765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ACN. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the 3rd quarter valued at about $223,000. Marcum Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Accenture by 9.6% in the first quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 926 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Accenture by 16.8% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 56,016 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $15,474,000 after buying an additional 8,061 shares during the last quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. acquired a new position in Accenture in the first quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Accenture by 3.4% during the first quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 78,132 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $21,584,000 after purchasing an additional 2,599 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.20, for a total value of $1,413,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,068,360.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Johan Deblaere sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.21, for a total value of $942,630.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 48,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,293,229.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,495 shares of company stock valued at $5,215,175 over the last 90 days. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ACN traded up $3.75 during trading on Thursday, hitting $328.94. 16,473 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,953,641. The stock has a market cap of $208.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.11. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $212.45 and a fifty-two week high of $345.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $330.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $304.51.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 12.06%. The firm had revenue of $13.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 8.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Accenture declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 14th will be paid a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 13th. This is an increase from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 47.18%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ACN shares. Societe Generale upped their target price on Accenture from $313.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Accenture from $301.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Susquehanna raised their target price on Accenture from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Cowen raised their target price on Accenture from $316.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Accenture from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $352.42.

Accenture Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

