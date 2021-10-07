ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) Shares Gap Up to $104.50

ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $104.50, but opened at $107.66. ACM Research shares last traded at $108.76, with a volume of 665 shares.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital upped their price target on ACM Research from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ACM Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.00.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $95.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.81 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). ACM Research had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 11.62%. The firm had revenue of $53.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.57 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ACM Research, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ACM Research news, Director Yinan Xiang sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.11, for a total value of $2,583,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Mckechnie sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.08, for a total transaction of $410,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $410,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 100,371 shares of company stock worth $8,554,845. 40.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACMR. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of ACM Research during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ACM Research by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 333 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ACM Research during the 2nd quarter worth about $95,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ACM Research during the 2nd quarter worth about $122,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in ACM Research by 2,482.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,298 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 2,209 shares in the last quarter. 37.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACM Research Company Profile (NASDAQ:ACMR)

ACM Research, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of single-wafer wet cleaning equipment. It supplies process solutions that semi conductor manufacturers can use in numerous manufacturing steps to remove particles, contaminants and other random defects, and thereby improve product yield.

