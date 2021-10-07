Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) PT Raised to $235.00 at Robert W. Baird

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from $216.00 to $235.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the electronics maker’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 20.17% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Acuity Brands from $212.00 to $209.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer started coverage on Acuity Brands in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $185.09.

Shares of AYI stock opened at $195.55 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $177.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $176.47. Acuity Brands has a fifty-two week low of $87.90 and a fifty-two week high of $204.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 6th. The electronics maker reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.54. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 8.39%. The business had revenue of $992.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $958.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.24 EPS. Acuity Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Acuity Brands will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 1,550.0% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 165 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 107.2% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 460 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands during the 2nd quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Acuity Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. 96.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Acuity Brands Company Profile

Acuity Brands, Inc engages in the provision of lighting and building management solutions and services. The firm caters commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure and residential applications for various markets. It offers luminaires, lighting controls, controllers for various building systems, power supplies, prismatic skylights, and drivers as well as integrated systems for various indoor and outdoor applications.

