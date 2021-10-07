Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMS) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.22 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMS) will post earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Adamas Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.28) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.18). Adamas Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.42) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 47.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Adamas Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.01) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.15) to ($0.88). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.45) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.75) to ($0.14). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Adamas Pharmaceuticals.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $21.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.24 million.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ADMS shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.56.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADMS. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 549,010 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,635,000 after buying an additional 14,097 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $101,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 307,700 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,477,000 after buying an additional 60,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DCF Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 412.2% in the 1st quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 160,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $768,000 after buying an additional 128,764 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADMS traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.67. 100,169 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 428,778. The company has a market cap of $212.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 2.69. Adamas Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $2.96 and a 1 year high of $9.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.25, a current ratio of 5.30 and a quick ratio of 4.94.

About Adamas Pharmaceuticals

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in discovery and development of chrono-synchronous therapies for chronic neurologic disorders. Its products include GOCOVRI, ADS-5012, ADS-4101, and Namzaric. GOCOVRI is indicated for the treatment of dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson’s disease receiving levodopa-based therapy.

