Adams Street Partners LLC Makes New $892,000 Investment in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN)

Adams Street Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 6,182 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $892,000. Zendesk makes up approximately 0.2% of Adams Street Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZEN. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Zendesk by 0.8% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,020,871 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $135,388,000 after buying an additional 8,402 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Zendesk by 15.1% in the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 14,565 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after buying an additional 1,906 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zendesk in the first quarter valued at $5,696,000. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Zendesk by 84.1% in the first quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 1,848,364 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $245,130,000 after buying an additional 844,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Makena Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Zendesk by 96.0% in the first quarter. Makena Capital Management LLC now owns 87,495 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,604,000 after buying an additional 42,845 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Norman Gennaro sold 5,000 shares of Zendesk stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.72, for a total transaction of $688,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Soren Abildgaard sold 251 shares of Zendesk stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.83, for a total value of $30,579.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 114,282 shares of company stock worth $14,687,002 in the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ZEN. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Zendesk from $186.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Zendesk in a research note on Friday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.00.

ZEN traded up $3.36 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $115.32. 7,549 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,213,552. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. Zendesk, Inc. has a one year low of $103.28 and a one year high of $166.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.19 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.33.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 31.88% and a negative net margin of 18.77%. The company had revenue of $318.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.17 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Zendesk, Inc engages in the provision of customer service platform which enables companies to provide customer support. Its products and services include support; guide; chat; talk; message; inbox team email; explore; connect plus outbound; integrations and apps; embeddables; insights and analytics; and products update.

