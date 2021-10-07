Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.84 Per Share

Analysts predict that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) will report earnings of $0.84 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Advanced Energy Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.80 to $0.87. Advanced Energy Industries posted earnings per share of $1.66 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 49.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Advanced Energy Industries will report full year earnings of $4.48 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.35 to $4.58. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $5.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.50 to $6.25. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Advanced Energy Industries.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The electronics maker reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $361.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.80 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 25.03%. Advanced Energy Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AEIS shares. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $121.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Susquehanna lowered shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $112.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Needham & Company LLC lowered Advanced Energy Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Advanced Energy Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Advanced Energy Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.89.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the first quarter worth about $28,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 77.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 411 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 75.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 478 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $68,000. Institutional investors own 95.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AEIS opened at $85.41 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $89.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.78. Advanced Energy Industries has a one year low of $66.09 and a one year high of $125.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.02%.

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc engages in the provision of precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. It offers products used in complex semiconductor and thin film plasma processes such as dry etch, strip, chemical and physical deposition; high and low voltage applications such as process control, analytical instrumentation and medical equipment; and in temperature-critical thermal applications such as material and chemical processing.

