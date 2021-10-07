AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $403.15 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) will post sales of $403.15 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for AdvanSix’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $408.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $397.50 million. AdvanSix posted sales of $281.91 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 43%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AdvanSix will report full year sales of $1.59 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.58 billion to $1.61 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.42 billion to $1.68 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow AdvanSix.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.45. AdvanSix had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 21.12%. The firm had revenue of $437.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.80 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AdvanSix from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 19th.

NYSE:ASIX traded up $1.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $44.61. 251,552 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 218,393. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.18. AdvanSix has a fifty-two week low of $13.93 and a fifty-two week high of $44.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 1.73.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 8th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AdvanSix in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AdvanSix by 3,961.9% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of AdvanSix by 829.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AdvanSix in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of AdvanSix by 57.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.01% of the company’s stock.

About AdvanSix

Advansix, Inc engages in the development and production of nylon resin products and other additives. The firm’s products include nylon resin, caprolactam, ammonium sulfate fertilizer and chemical intermediates. It offers products to carpet, engineering plastic, food packaging, building and construction, composites, plant nutrition, paints and coating markets.

