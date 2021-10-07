Advent Convertible and Income Fund (NYSE:AVK) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Advent Convertible and Income Fund (NYSE:AVK) saw a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,800 shares, a growth of 33.9% from the August 31st total of 23,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 80,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Advent Convertible and Income Fund by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 490,096 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,444,000 after purchasing an additional 55,069 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in shares of Advent Convertible and Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,244,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Advent Convertible and Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $792,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its holdings in shares of Advent Convertible and Income Fund by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 19,175 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advent Convertible and Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $701,000.

Shares of NYSE:AVK opened at $18.44 on Thursday. Advent Convertible and Income Fund has a 1-year low of $13.47 and a 1-year high of $19.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.01 and its 200-day moving average is $18.79.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.117 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th.

About Advent Convertible and Income Fund

Advent Convertible & Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund. It focuses on convertible securities and non-convertible income securities. The company was founded on February 19, 2003 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

