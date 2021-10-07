Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Boosts Stock Position in FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 489 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in FB Financial were worth $79,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in FB Financial by 6.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,192,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $230,870,000 after acquiring an additional 297,623 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FB Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,130,000. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of FB Financial by 32.2% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 216,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,611,000 after purchasing an additional 52,625 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in FB Financial by 9.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 511,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,724,000 after purchasing an additional 45,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in FB Financial by 75.6% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 88,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,291,000 after buying an additional 37,956 shares during the last quarter. 63.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:FBK opened at $43.88 on Thursday. FB Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $26.30 and a 1 year high of $49.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.03 and a 200-day moving average of $40.93. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.62 and a beta of 1.16.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.15. FB Financial had a net margin of 20.50% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The company had revenue of $135.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.88 million. Equities analysts expect that FB Financial Co. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.80%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded FB Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. TheStreet upgraded FB Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Truist cut their price target on FB Financial from $53.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered FB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded FB Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $47.50 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FB Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.50.

FB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which provides commercial and consumer banking services to clients in select markets primarily in Tennessee, North Alabama, and North Georgia through its subsidiary. It operates through the Banking and Mortgage segments. The Banking segments deals with interest on loans and investments, loan-related fees, originations in banking footprint, investment services, and deposit-related fees.

