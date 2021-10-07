Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Decreases Position in Carver Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARV)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Carver Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARV) by 45.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,350 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 6,065 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Carver Bancorp were worth $75,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Carver Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $92,000. 18.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CARV opened at $16.90 on Thursday. Carver Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.17 and a 12-month high of $42.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The savings and loans company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.29 million during the quarter. Carver Bancorp had a negative return on equity of 21.20% and a negative net margin of 21.63%.

In other Carver Bancorp news, SVP Isaac Torres sold 2,542 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.15, for a total transaction of $46,137.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Sophia Haliotis sold 2,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $42,490.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,006 shares of company stock valued at $144,429 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Carver Bancorp from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th.

About Carver Bancorp

Carver Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking services. Through Carver Federal Savings Bank, it offers deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits for consumers, businesses, and governmental and quasi-governmental agencies.

